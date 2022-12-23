Volkswagen will raise prices on the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover lineup by $1,500 for vehicles assembled on January 4, 2023, or later, the company confirmed Thursday.

The news comes from an email to reservation holders, published by Electrek; Green Car Reports has verified the message, its prices, and the timeline with VW.

The price hike applies to current reservation holders; revised prices won’t be posted on VW’s website until Jan. 4. VW also told reservation holders that dealers will set the actual price of specific cars.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

VW pointed to material costs related to the battery pack as the reason behind the price adjustment. The automaker also confirmed that the $1,295 destination charge won’t change.

This is not a first for the ID.4. VW already hiked prices on the ID.4 lineup at the same time it introduced a new $38,790 base version—the ID.4 Standard. It undercut the $41,955 base price of the 2022 ID.4 Pro, with the same 201-hp permanent-magnet motor powering the rear wheels, but a smaller battery pack with 62 kwh gross and 58 kwh usable capacity, affording 208 miles of range. The ID.4 Pro has a 275-mile estimated range from its 82-kwh gross (77-kwh usable) pack.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

The 2023 VW ID.4 Standard offers nearly all the same strengths (and interface quibbles) as the rest of the lineup, all of which are now being assembled in the U.S. at VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The Standard retains the sharp steering and decent handling of other ID.4 models, but also the flawed touchscreen interface.

The wild card in all current EV pricing is exactly what the federal tax credit will be for U.S.-made EVs in the new year. With guidance from the Treasury Department issued earlier this week, there’s a little room for interpretation. Vehicle lease prices may also come down in the new year, as automakers are once again able to factor the tax credit into their leases.

