TODAY:

We woke up to wet slushy snow this morning which kept accumulation on the low end and leaves a slight concern for road conditions as you head out the door today. However most activity has slowed down significantly, and only a few are seeing some isolated lake-effect snow showers this morning. We will be mainly cloudy through the rest of our afternoon but windy, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph possible. Temperatures today top off in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are staying mainly dry and cloudy. Winds slow down, but we continue to feel a light breeze through the evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure builds in tomorrow, which keeps us mainly dry, partly sunny, and quiet. A weak disturbance could bring some isolated lake effect activity overnight into Wednesday morning, but high-pressure returns by Thursday to keep us dry and warm as we head into the weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter