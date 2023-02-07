TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy this morning. Staying dry until about 2 PM. A chance of brief rain showers this afternoon. Very little to no accumulation is expected as rainfall remains light and conditions remain breezy. Wind speeds near 15 mph are likely. Highs reach the low 40’s, above average for this time of the year. Some rain showers could transition to a wintry mix as the temperatures drop.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy overnight. A chance of a stray shower cannot be ruled out for parts of the region. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Decreasing cloud cover and quieter conditions throughout much of Wednesday. This happens as high pressure takes control of the region. Temperatures remain above average, with highs reach the low 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases ahead of Thursday’s active weather pattern. Lows in the mid 20’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A chance of widespread rain showers and a wintry mix on Thursday as a system of low pressure drives moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and into the Binghamton area. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Mostly Cloudy and dry on Friday, but a chance of snow and rain is likely on Saturday due to backend moisture from the Great Lakes. Drier weather returns on Sunday. Temperatures remain above average for the rest of the workweek.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF WIDESPREAD RAIN AND A WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

