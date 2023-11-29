TODAY:

We are starting the day with a few flurries, but most are under broken cloud cover. We are mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day, but a few flurries are still possible this afternoon. Temperatures top off in the low 30s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight clouds slowly break apart, and we continue under dry and breezy conditions. Temperatures are dropping into the low 20s, which could feel even cooler due to wind chill.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A warming trend begins tomorrow with temperatures back to near seasonable. We remain dry under a weak ridge which will allow for mostly sunny skies and SW flow bringing warmer air into the region. We are setting up for a beautiful day tomorrow before rainfall moves in for the weekend and lasts into next week.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44

Have a lovely day!

