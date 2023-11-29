TODAY:
We are starting the day with a few flurries, but most are under broken cloud cover. We are mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day, but a few flurries are still possible this afternoon. Temperatures top off in the low 30s.
TONIGHT:
Tonight clouds slowly break apart, and we continue under dry and breezy conditions. Temperatures are dropping into the low 20s, which could feel even cooler due to wind chill.
REST OF THE WEEK:
A warming trend begins tomorrow with temperatures back to near seasonable. We remain dry under a weak ridge which will allow for mostly sunny skies and SW flow bringing warmer air into the region. We are setting up for a beautiful day tomorrow before rainfall moves in for the weekend and lasts into next week.
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY
HIGH: 34 LOW: 25
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 35
FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 45 LOW: 34
SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 47 LOW: 35
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS
HIGH: 49 LOW: 37
MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 50 LOW: 33
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 44
Have a lovely day!
Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter