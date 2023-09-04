TODAY:

Passing clouds are starting our day but will decrease this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky. The real story of the day is the heat and humidity. We have a Heat Advisory in place for the Southern Tier from noon until 7:00 pm today. This is as feels like temperatures reach the mid 90s.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight.

TOMORROW:

Weather on repeat Tuesday with temperatures reaching well above average again. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday which will likely prompt another Heat Advisory for part of the area. Aside from the heat, we are seeing sunshine.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The hot and humid weather holds Wednesday and it will be the hottest day of the week. Another Heat Advisory is likely going to be needed for Wednesday. Our weather pattern starts to change Thursday with showers and thunderstorms developing. We get cooler by the end of the week and into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms remain on and off into the weekend.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

