TODAY:

It is another foggy start to the day with dense fog in some locations. By mid to late morning, the fog will lift and we see a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy but continue to stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Friday is our best chance for showers during the next seven days. These showers will be light and quite isolated. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

For the weekend, we are looking great. We see plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures. The sunshine continues for the beginning and middle of next week with above average temperatures holding.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram