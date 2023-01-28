TODAY:

Broken Clouds throughout the day with a few stray flurries. A bit breezy this morning and afternoon as an Alberta Clipper, a low pressure system with high winds and light snow, moves near the region. Wind speeds up to 15 MPH are possible. Highs in the low 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly cloudy and dry overnight, but that does not last for long because a chance of snow flurries is likely very late. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

A wintry mix moves through parts of the region Sunday morning. These showers mainly affect areas out west. Precipitation transitions to rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures reach the low 40’s. Rain showers are isolated as conditions remain breezy. Overnight, staying cloudy and a bit breezy. Lows in the upper 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

A chance of snow showers Monday afternoon. The snow is light and could provide little to no accumulation. Drying out Tuesday as high pressure moves into the region. High temperatures only reach the upper 20’s and low 30’s midweek after a cold front moves out of Binghamton. Staying dry until Friday. A chance of lake effect snow showers is possible by the end of the week.

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY, STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX, THEN RAIN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: CHANCE LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 17 LOW: 5

