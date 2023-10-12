TODAY:

Patchy fog will stick with us until mid morning around 9-10am. Then we will look partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. A stray shower will be possible as we get into the afternoon and evening, otherwise we will be mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid sixties.

TONIGHT:

It will be a chilly overnight with lows in the upper thirties to near forty. Skies will be partly cloudy with drier conditions.

REST OF WEEK:

Overall, we should have a dry end to the work week. Highs will fall to the upper fifties to near sixty. along with mostly cloudy skies. A low pressure system approaches as we get into the weekend. Showers will be possible starting Saturday morning and will continue throughout the weekend. Highs will be in the lower fifties on Saturday and the mid fifties on Sunday along with breezy conditions both days.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Showers chances continue as we start off the new work week with Wednesday having the lowest chance for rain. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid fifties.

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE LATE NIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 56