TODAY:

A system moving out of the southwest arrives this morning with snow showers to kick off the work day. These could drop a coating of wet snow across the region before gradually transitioning to rain showers later this afternoon. Higher elevations could see snow showers linger for longer than other areas, and the rain/snow mix during this transition could make slick spots on the road this morning. Warmer air filters throughout the day with this system, and flooding concerns are present between periods of heavy rainfall and melting snow. A flood watch is already in effect across the Northern Tier today. We are also looking at high wind concerns with the transition to low pressure- and high wind warnings/advisories have already been issued across the region. We could see sustained winds from 25 to 35 mph and wind gusts from 50 to 60 mph. This poses a potential threat of tree/wire damage, and as a result, a few power outages will be possible during this time. Temperatures gradually rise to the upper 40s by late evening.

TONIGHT:

This evening rain showers and gusty winds continue. We’ll hit a dry slot overnight, and with any snow on the ground and warm/moist air filtering in, we could see some patches of fog, although gusty winds may inhibit this chance. As the cold front sweeps through the region temperatures will cool back down to the upper 30s, mainly overnight and by early morning Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will continue to see a chance for precipitation throughout the week. Isolated, lake-effect snow showers behind the front are expected tomorrow, and a weak disturbance over the lakes keeps a chance for isolated snow showers on Thursday. We are dry most of Friday, before rain returns late Friday evening, and leads into another day of wintry mixed precipitation for Saturday.

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: SCT’D SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: LATE RAIN. WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 26

Have a great day!

