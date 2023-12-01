TODAY:

A cold front slowly approaches the region and stalls over the lakes for the next few days. This front is supported by an approaching shortwave, which brings widespread showers to our late morning and afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid 40s again this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight showers slow down to light showers and pockets of drizzle. We are mostly cloudy and temperatures cool down to the 30s. A few stray showers spark up overnight as we head into another rainy day tomorrow.

THIS WEEKEND:

We are mainly looking at scattered showers for Saturday, and temperatures are unseasonably warm in the 50s. We won’t see the next round of widespread rainfall until later on Sunday when showers and storms move in with the next low. Lake effect continues showers into the workweek with a chance for wintry precipitation as temperatures dive back down near freezing each night.