TODAY:

We will see temperatures into the upper 80’s today and winds from the W 0-10 MPH. Since we still have low relative humidity, warm conditions, and still are seeing W Winds, there is an elevated wildfire risk today for both the Northern and Southern Tier. We will see sunshine today.

TONIGHT:

Few clouds are possible overnight with a low temperature in the upper 40’s. The winds will be from the W 0-10 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Above-average temperatures and sunshine continue for Thursday and Friday; we have the chance to set some record-high temperatures on those days. Saturday clouds build and chances of rain move. We have the chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday with temperatures dropping at the start of next week. There are chances of rain Monday through Wednesday.