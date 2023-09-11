TODAY:

It is a gloomy start to the day as we are cloudy, have some patchy fog, and showers are lingering. Showers continue to linger today but will generally be light. We also remain mostly cloudy.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and are mostly cloudy. Patchy fog develops late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Clouds stick with us on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms also return, especially late day. These showers and thunderstorms become more widespread Tuesday night with some heavy pockets of rainfall possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers and thunderstorms linger early Wednesday. Clouds then decrease and we see sunshine into the end of the week. As we head into the weekend, we are tracking hurricane Lee which may impact portions of New England. Right now, across our area we are not expected to see any real concerns from Lee. Clouds will pass through the area and we become a bit breezy going into the weekend. If anything changes, we will keep you updated!

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

