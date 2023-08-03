TODAY:

Passing clouds are starting our day. For the afternoon and evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms develop. A stronger to severe storm is possible for the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats with any strong to severe storm is heavy rain and strong winds.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, isolated showers and thunderstorms linger. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

The more widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive for Friday afternoon and evening. Once again, strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours with large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain being the main threats.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the weekend, we are dry and quiet. On Saturday, we are mostly sunny but clouds build for Sunday and we turn mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms return Sunday night and for Monday. The threat for severe weather returns for Monday afternoon and evening. Showers linger for Tuesday before we start to dry out by Wednesday.

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 77 LOW : 57

