Happy Monday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day with stray showers moving through. On and off showers will be the case today. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Overnight, we are partly cloudy but stay dry and it will be cold as temperatures drop close to freezing. Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds with stray showers possible. More scattered activity arrives Wednesday. Stray showers remain possible into Thursday. All of these active weather days are associated with an area of low pressure that impacts us for multiple days.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week and we see dry weather return. Temperatures start a warming trend as well heading into the weekend. Overall, it is shaping up to be a nice weekend. We are mostly sunny on Saturday and see some partial sunshine on Sunday. Both days are dry.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ON AND OFF SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

