TODAY:
Sunshine is with us again today and temperatures are close to average.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, temperatures stay mild with clouds building in. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and stray showers move in late tonight and into early tomorrow.
TOMORROW:
More widespread showers arrive late day Saturday with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Localized downpours cannot be ruled out. All of this active weather is associated with a cold front. We dry out Saturday night and clouds decrease.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Sunshine returns Sunday and we stay dry. A quiet weather pattern sets up going into next week with sunshine every day. Temperatures also increase by midweek and for the end of the week as we see a warming trend.
Have an amazing day!
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 52
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 65 LOW: 48
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 45
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 68 LOW: 45
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 52
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 77 LOW: 54
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 50
