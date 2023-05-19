TODAY:

Sunshine is with us again today and temperatures are close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures stay mild with clouds building in. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and stray showers move in late tonight and into early tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

More widespread showers arrive late day Saturday with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Localized downpours cannot be ruled out. All of this active weather is associated with a cold front. We dry out Saturday night and clouds decrease.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine returns Sunday and we stay dry. A quiet weather pattern sets up going into next week with sunshine every day. Temperatures also increase by midweek and for the end of the week as we see a warming trend.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

