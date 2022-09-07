Happy Wednesday! Another dreary and gloomy day. Fog is starting our day and does not really lift throughout the day due to a light wind not being able to mix it out. Today will be a cloudy day and scattered showers develop and move through. Overnight, stray showers continue and we hold onto the clouds. More stray showers for Thursday but clouds decrease and we dry out as the day progresses. This is with dry air filtering in and high pressure building into the region.

High pressure is in control for the end of the week and for Saturday which means we are dry and mostly sunny. Clouds return Saturday night and into Sunday. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday but the best chance for showers is Monday and Tuesday as an area of low pressure enters the area.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter