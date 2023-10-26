TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay dry and mostly cloudy. The cloud cover throughout the day helps to keep the warmth at the surface, leaving us in the mid-50s for the low.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chances for showers increase starting tomorrow and throughout the weekend. Weekend rainfall helps to cool us off, and we could start the next work week off in the 40s- quite a jump from 70-degree temperatures this week!

Have a great day!