TODAY:
Another quiet day is in store for Thursday. High pressure under the ridge does a better job of keeping the sky clear but cloudy this afternoon. With mainly mid and high-level clouds and SW flow, we get another day with temperatures in the 70s.
TONIGHT:
Tonight we stay dry and mostly cloudy. The cloud cover throughout the day helps to keep the warmth at the surface, leaving us in the mid-50s for the low.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Chances for showers increase starting tomorrow and throughout the weekend. Weekend rainfall helps to cool us off, and we could start the next work week off in the 40s- quite a jump from 70-degree temperatures this week!
Have a great day!
