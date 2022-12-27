TODAY:

Quiet weather once again today as an area of high pressure builds in. There are some lingering snow showers this morning. As we go throughout today, these snow showers come to an end and clouds break apart a bit. Temperatures get closer to average today as well.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, it is another cold night and we turn mostly cloudy but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

High pressure remains in control for Wednesday and temperatures start to reach above average. It will also be breezy out of the southwest on Wednesday which allows warmer air to move in. Stubborn clouds also hold as we see a mix of sun and clouds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay quiet weather wise into Thursday before our next weather-maker moves in for the end of the week. Temperatures also reach well above average into the end of the week and for the weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday but the better opportunity for rain showers arrives over the weekend with an area of low pressure moving through. We dry out going into Monday but stay mostly cloudy.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

