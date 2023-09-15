AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 15th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15th: 50°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Skies will be mostly sunny for your Friday after the fog lifts. But we will still be below average for highs today. More details below:

TODAY:

Patchy fog will be with us until 9-10am. After that, the sun will come out and the warmth will move in. Highs today will reach near seventy under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT:

Patchy fog will again be possible overnight. Skies will be mostly clear. Lows will drop into the low to mid forties.

WEEKEND:

A few more clouds will be with us on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with continued dry conditions. Highs sit in the low seventies. Showers will start to be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs fall to the upper sixties to near seventy.

WORK WEEK:

Showers and an isolated storm will continue into Monday to start off the new work week. Highs remain in the upper sixties to near seventy. We dry out starting on Tuesday. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sun. We will be mostly sunny for Wednesday for midweek. We warm to the mid seventies. Clouds will increase to partly cloudy on Thursday with continued highs in the mid seventies.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORM

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76