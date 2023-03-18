TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with stray lake effect snow showers. The most active weather happens this afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. Wind speeds pick up to near 10 mph after the cold front moves out. Highs reach the upper 30’s with wind chills in the low 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Stray lake effect snow showers continue overnight. Very windy as speeds reach over 15 mph and gusts reach over 30 mph. Snow squalls are possible, which could make late-night driving difficult. Lows in the upper teen’s with wind chills in the single digits.

TOMORROW:

Snow flurries are likely for the morning hours on Sunday. Chances of snow decrease in the afternoon as wind speeds reach 20 mph. Cloud cover decreases as well. Highs reach the upper 20’s. Mostly clear and dry overnight as high pressure gains control of the region. Lows in the low 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Lots of sunshine to start off the workweek, as well as the first day of Spring. Sunshine continues for Tuesday as high pressure remains in control of the region. A chance of showers returns Wednesday night. Showers continue until the end of the workweek. High temperatures are in the 40’s and 50’s all week.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY LAKE EFFECT

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES, WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SUNSHINE, VERY DRY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

