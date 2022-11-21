TODAY:

It is quite the cold start to the day but temperatures start the upward trend today. We are still below average for our highs today but it will be an improvement compared to this weekend. Dry and quiet weather is with us today as well. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are close to average for our lows. Partly cloudy conditions remain tonight and we stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine moves in for Tuesday and an area of high pressure is in control. Temperatures also continue to rise and we are near average for our highs.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More sunshine returns for Wednesday with high pressure remaining in control. Temperatures also reach above average for Wednesday and also Thanksgiving. Clouds do start filtering in for Thanksgiving. These clouds are ahead of an unsettled weather pattern. An area of low pressure moves in for Friday. It brings showers for Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance for some lingering showers on Sunday. Generally, the showers will be rain showers. Some wet snowflakes may try to mix in for Friday night.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

