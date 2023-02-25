TODAY:

Cloudy skies followed by scattered snow showers due to a weak upper-level disturbance and moisture from parts of the Great Lakes. The snow showers affect the Binghamton area by 7:30 AM. A coating to an inch of snowfall is possible. Chances of snow dwindle by the evening hours. Highs reach near the upper 20’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy overnight, but conditions become dry and quiet. Temperatures stay near average with lows in the upper teens.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover decreases in the morning, leading to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The sunshine causes significant warmth across the region. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover slowly builds up ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows in the low 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

A cloudy start to the next workweek, but our next winter storm system begins late on Monday. The system starts off as snow showers, which transitions into a wintry mix. The timing of the transition is still uncertain, but it all depends on how early the temperatures rise to above freezing. Rain showers on Tuesday morning, but dry conditions return overnight. Dry weather continues Wednesday, but rain showers come back on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures and near and above average for the whole workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

MONDAY: LATE-DAY SNOW AND RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: RAIN AND SNOW IN THE MORNING

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

