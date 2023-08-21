TODAY:
Clouds increase this morning ahead of a cold front which lacks a lot of moisture. A spotty shower is possible today due to that cold front.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly cloudy but remain dry.
TOMORROW:
By Tuesday, clouds break apart and we remain dry.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Broken clouds continue for Wednesday before showers move in Wednesday night. These showers continue for Thursday with some thunderstorms developing for the late day hours. All of this active weather is due to a low pressure system which continues to impact the region on Friday with more showers. On Saturday, a cold front passes through the region bringing some scattered showers. Behind the cold front, we are dry and mostly sunny for Sunday.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 54
TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 53
WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 75 LOW: 57
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 63
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 61
SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 55
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 70 LOW: 52
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram