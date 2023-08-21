TODAY:

Clouds increase this morning ahead of a cold front which lacks a lot of moisture. A spotty shower is possible today due to that cold front.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy but remain dry.

TOMORROW:

By Tuesday, clouds break apart and we remain dry.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Broken clouds continue for Wednesday before showers move in Wednesday night. These showers continue for Thursday with some thunderstorms developing for the late day hours. All of this active weather is due to a low pressure system which continues to impact the region on Friday with more showers. On Saturday, a cold front passes through the region bringing some scattered showers. Behind the cold front, we are dry and mostly sunny for Sunday.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

