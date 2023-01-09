Today:

Clouds are welcoming our day but will not be the case for the whole day. An area of high pressure builds in today and results in a decrease in cloud cover going into the afternoon. Temperatures also reach above average.

Tonight:

Overnight, the clouds return and we turn mostly cloudy. Dry weather holds for tonight.

Tomorrow:

Stubborn clouds hold for Tuesday but we do remain dry. Temperatures remain slightly above average for the day as well.

Rest of the week:

We stay dry into midweek and mostly cloudy. An area of low pressure enters the region on Thursday and brings rain showers to the area. These showers mainly move in during the afternoon and continue into the overnight. As this area of low pressure continues to impact the region, we see more shower chances for Friday. Behind the area of low pressure we are cooler. Temperatures go from being above average on Thursday and Friday to near average for the weekend. Some snow showers start our weekend before we dry out by Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. PM RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter