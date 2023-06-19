TODAY:

Some fog is starting our day but will lift over the next couple of hours. After the fog lifts, we will see some sunshine. Clouds do start to increase this afternoon and evening with some stray showers developing.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy and stray showers linger.

TOMORROW:

We hold onto the clouds on Tuesday with more stray showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We start to dry out Wednesday and Thursday. This does not last long as an area of low pressure moves in for Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers develop on Friday. Saturday looks to be more of a rainy day with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Showers continue for Sunday and isolated thunderstorms develop again.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS LATE & STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

