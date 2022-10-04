Happy Tuesday! Cloudy conditions are starting our day and we are seeing isolated showers this morning. These showers become more scattered throughout the day and are on and off. It will not be a washout day. Overnight, showers linger and we remain mostly cloudy. All of this is associated with the remnants of hurricane Ian which is located off the East Coast. These remnants move away from the coast for Wednesday and sunshine returns.

That sunshine on Wednesday is short-lived with clouds increasing on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Showers look to start off isolated Thursday evening and the better chance for showers arrives during the day Friday with the actual cold front moving through. This cold front also gives us a bit of temperature whiplash as we are mild Wednesday and Thursday and then cooler heading into the weekend.

Breezy conditions take us into the weekend with a lake-effect set-up on Saturday. Dry weather for Sunday and Monday with some sunshine returning.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS POSS. BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter