TODAY:
Fog is once again starting our day and causing reduced visibility but this will improve by mid-morning. We are also cooler today with temperatures below average even though we are mostly sunny.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are well below average with our temperatures as we drop into the low 40s. Fog once again develops going into tomorrow morning.
TOMORROW:
Plenty of sunshine is ending our week and we stay cooler.
REST OF THE WEEK:
On Saturday, clouds start to increase and we get a bit breezy. This is due to hurricane lee being off to the east of our area. A cold front then moves in for Sunday into Monday bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the area. By Tuesday, we dry out and sunshine returns.
Have an amazing day!
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 42
FRIDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 47
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY
HIGH: 68 LOW: 49
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 52
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS.
HIGH: 67 LOW: 49
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 68 LOW: 50
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 52
