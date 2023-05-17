TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day. These clouds decrease throughout the morning and sunshine returns across the area. This does not help our temperatures that much as highs this afternoon are 15 degrees below average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we have some frost and freeze concerns. Lows tonight will be in the 20s which is why a freeze watch has been issued for tonight for the whole area.

TOMORROW:

We start to warm up going into Thursday with temperatures getting close to average. Sunshine also continues for Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Staying dry into Friday and mostly sunny. Clouds increase Friday night ahead of some scattered showers on Saturday. We dry out on Sunday and sunshine returns. Next week starts off dry and mostly sunny.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 51 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

