TODAY:

We are partly to mostly cloudy to start our day with stray light showers moving through. Clouds decrease this morning and we dry out. Sunshine returns for the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Temperatures drop quickly overnight and patchy frost is possible.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine holds for Wednesday and we start to see a warming trend develop.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Thursday, we are mostly sunny but clouds increase for Friday. Temperatures for the end of the week will be about 10 degrees above average. We stay dry into the weekend but mostly cloudy. Showers develop overnight Sunday and continue into Monday.

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

