TODAY:
It is a gloomy start to the day with lingering isolated showers and cloud cover. Clouds decrease throughout the day and we dry out.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. It will be a cooler night.
TOMORROW:
Plenty of sunshine is in store for us for the end of the week as we are mostly sunny Thursday.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Sunshine continues Friday and we remain seasonable with our temperatures. On Saturday, hurricane Lee brings an increase in cloud cover to our area and winds get a bit breezy. Gusts could reach as high as 20-30 mph from Friday night into Saturday night. There is little concern for impacts to our area but we will keep you updated if anything changes. A cold front moves through Sunday which leads to some showers late day. By the start of next week, we dry out and see some sunshine.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. DRYING OUT
HIGH: 68 LOW: 47
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 47
FRIDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 49
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 50
SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 53
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY.
HIGH: 68 LOW: 52
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 51
