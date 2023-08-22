TODAY:

Dry and pleasant weather is in store for the area today as high pressure is in control. High-level clouds are starting our day but decrease for this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry and quiet.

TOMORROW:

Clouds filter in on Wednesday with a passing shower possible in the afternoon and evening. The more widespread showers and even some thunderstorms do not arrive until Wednesday night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers and thunderstorms continue for Thursday. This is all from an area of low pressure impacting the region. By Friday, showers continue to linger. The active weather pattern holds for Saturday with a cold front passing through the area. Scattered showers develop for Saturday as a result. Behind the cold front, we are dry and mostly sunny.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

