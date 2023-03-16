TODAY:

Dry and quiet weather for our Thursday. High-level clouds are passing through but we will be mostly sunny throughout the morning. Clouds filter in late-day and we see more of a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures are also mild today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy and rain showers move in late.

TOMORROW:

Scattered rain showers move through for Friday and will mainly be light but a brief downpour is possible at times. A cold front moves through on Friday and leads to a cooler weekend.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray showers linger into the start of the weekend and will be in the form a snow showers due to the drop in temperature behind the cold front. Dry weather returns for Sunday and we are mostly cloudy. Sunshine returns for the beginning of next week and we stay dry into midweek. Mild temperatures also return.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

