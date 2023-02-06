TODAY:

Clouds starting our week with some stray showers moving through this morning due to a weak disturbance. We dry out throughout the day and hold onto the clouds.

TONIGHT:

We are partly cloudy tonight and stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Clouds filter in again for tomorrow ahead of some scattered rain showers late in the day. Temperatures also start to reach well above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry weather returns on Wednesday. More rain showers move in for Thursday and temperatures reach well above average through the end of the week. Cloudy but dry for the end of the week. For Saturday, we see the potential for rain and snow as temperatures will be close to freezing. We dry out for the end of the weekend and peeks of sunshine return.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

