TODAY:

Lingering showers this morning will not be the case for the whole day. Clouds stick with us but we do dry out as an area of high pressure builds in. Temperature wise we reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy and are dry for most of the night. Late tonight and into tomorrow morning, we see a wintry mix move in. This precipitation will be very temperature dependent.

TOMORROW:

A wintry mix starts our Thursday and then transitions to all rain as temperatures rise throughout the day. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are a bit colder for the end of the week and see some snow showers for the end of the week. Dry weather returns for Saturday and we stay cloudy. Our next weather-maker enters the region late day Sunday bringing rain and snow to the area. This continues into Sunday night and into Monday. Quieter weather for Tuesday before another system moves in Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT. BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW LATE DAY. BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

