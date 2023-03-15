TODAY:
Dry and quiet weather returns this morning. We see decreasing clouds and some sunshine returns for the afternoon. Winds stay breezy out of the northwest today as well.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Winds also decrease.
TOMORROW:
Clouds start to filter back in on Thursday ahead of an active end to the week. Mild temperatures also move in for the end of the week.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Rain showers for Friday as our next low pressure system moves through. Temperatures remain mild on Friday. Stray showers linger for Saturday. We dry out on Sunday and stay mostly cloudy. Sunshine returns for the start of next week and we remain dry.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY
HIGH: 29 LOW: 16
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 45 LOW: 35
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS
HIGH: 45 LOW: 30
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 36 LOW: 20
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.
HIGH: 28 LOW: 21
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 39 LOW: 25
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 43 LOW: 29
