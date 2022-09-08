Happy Thursday! Clouds once again welcome our day with some patchy fog. The fog lifts throughout the morning. As for the clouds, they decrease throughout the day. Stray showers are possible today but they will diminish as the day progresses. This is all a result of dry air filtering in from the North. Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into tomorrow morning. Sunshine returns for Friday and we remain dry. Clouds don’t start to filter in until late in the day on Saturday but we remain dry for the day.

There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday and we are mostly cloudy. Clouds hold for Monday and Tuesday. The most widespread showers look to be on Monday. Showers chances continue through midweek though as we see an area of low pressure move in and stall out a bit. This will lead to another dreary and gloomy stretch for the beginning through middle of next week.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

