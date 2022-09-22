Happy Thursday! A line of rain is moving through this morning. All of this is with a cold front moving through the area. As this line of rain moves through, heavy rain, and gusty winds are possible. Behind the cold front, we are cooler and this results in little change in temperature today. We also have a breezy northwest wind today which ushers in that cooler air but also lake-effect clouds and showers. Overnight, isolated showers continues and we stay mostly cloudy. Clouds decrease throughout the day on Friday, we dry out, and sunshine returns.

Dry weather continues for Saturday but clouds filter in. This is ahead of an area of low pressure on Sunday which will bring shower chances. We continue to see that area of low pressure impact our area from Sunday into the middle of next week which keeps shower chances in the forecast.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

