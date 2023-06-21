TODAY:

Happy first day of summer! We start off foggy across most of the area. This fog will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the foggy start, we will be seeing some sunshine this morning and then some broken cloud cover for the afternoon. Some stray passing showers are possible during the afternoon. Most will stay dry and any showers we see will be light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry but clouds build in ahead of our next weather system.

TOMORROW:

An area of low pressure moves in from the south on Thursday and brings scattered showers to the area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

As that area of low pressure moves through, showers and thunderstorms continue for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures and humidity increases for the end of the week and into the weekend as well. This unsettled weather pattern takes us into next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

