TODAY:

Arctic high pressure keeps us dry today with very cold air filtering in. The wind chill left temperatures feeling like the negatives this morning. We’ll continue to feel much cooler than we are today, and temperatures only top off in the mid-20s. Thankfully, we’ll see some sunshine to help make things more comfortable.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures are back in the low 20s and upper teens this evening, and we remain dry but clouds are increasing. An area of low pressure rides up the coast late tonight but remains far enough off the coast to keep us with only light snow showers overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Light snow showers continue throughout Tuesday morning, dropping a coating of powdery snow before we dry out for the afternoon. Dry conditions remain through Wednesday with the return of high pressure, but we also remain under frigidly cold temperatures as well.

MONDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 23 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 15 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22

