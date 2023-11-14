TODAY:

As yesterday’s system moves out, wrap-around NW flow brings lake effect clouds and spotty drizzle to a few areas this morning. The transition from low to high pressure also gives us a breezy start to the day, but with high pressure settling in by this afternoon, things are looking to calm down. Temperatures today are still chilly in the mid to upper 40s, but we could see breaks of sunshine between clouds this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, clearing continues thanks to high pressure and we dive back below freezing into the upper 20s. Depending on how fast the clouds break apart this afternoon and evening, some areas could get cooler by radiational cooling.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure is locked in through Thursday, allowing warm air to move into the region. Milder and sunnier days last until Friday, when we see the return of weekend rainfall.

TUESDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. STRAY AM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

Have a beautiful day!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram