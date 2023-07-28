TODAY:
We are mostly sunny today but hot and humid. Temperatures today will be well above average and we will be very humid. This will make it feel like upwards of 95-100 degrees outside.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are seeing increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing.
THIS WEEKEND:
On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms continue. As we go through the weekend, we get cooler and drier. Sunday is mostly sunny and we are seeing below average temperatures.
NEXT WEEK:
Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry days. Temperatures also remain below average. By the middle and end of next week, we see temperatures a little closer to what we should be seeing for this time of the year. Shower chances return by Thursday.
Have an amazing day!
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 89 LOW: 70
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 59
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 55
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 74 LOW: 53
TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 71 LOW : 51
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 75 LOW : 56
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 78 LOW : 62
