TODAY:

A mix of sun and clouds this morning with some patchy fog starting our day. During the afternoon and early evening, a weak disturbance moves through resulting in isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures today are pretty seasonable.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds increase but we stay dry overnight.

TOMORROW:

The building cloud cover is ahead of some widespread showers on Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms look to develop. Due to the combination of heavier rain on Thursday and the recent heavy rain we have seen, localized flash flooding is possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Friday is a dry and quiet day. We also see some breaks in the clouds. This does not last long as showers and thunderstorms return for Saturday. We then turn mainly dry Sunday with just some isolated lingering showers for the end of the weekend. The start of next week looks unsettled as showers and thunderstorms develop again.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW : 61

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW : 59

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW : 56

