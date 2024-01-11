TODAY:

A clipper system arrives with isolated snow showers by the late morning and early afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 30s, we could see wet snowflakes and periods of rain mixing in. Otherwise, we are cloudy between showers.

TONIGHT:

A few stray flurries are possible this evening, but most are drying out and cloudy. Temperatures this evening cool down to the low 30s and upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are quiet for the start of Friday, but we are tracking a storm that brings snow showers to the evening. Snow transitions to steady rain overnight, which could lead to some localized flash flooding. This system will also move in with very gusty winds, with wind gusts up to 40mph possible. Saturday will see showers transition back to snow and linger throughout the day with the support of lake enhancement.

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: LATE SNOW THEN RAIN. WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 22 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 23 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 19

Have a WONDERFUL day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter