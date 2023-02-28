TODAY:

Our winter weather system continues to impact us this morning with lingering mixed showers starting our day which includes a wintry mix and snow showers. Additional accumulation looks to stay light. Winter weather alerts for all of the area remain in effect. By this afternoon, we dry out and hold onto the clouds. We are also breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

TONIGHT:

We stay dry tonight with mostly cloudy conditions.

TOMORROW:

Two weak disturbances move through on Wednesday. During the late morning and early afternoon, stray showers move through. As we head into Wednesday night, scattered showers move through. Temperatures are well above average for Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry weather returns for Thursday. Our next system to watch is another winter weather system that arrives for Friday into Saturday. As of right now, it looks to start as snow and then transitions to a wintry mix. Rain then takes us into the overnight as temperatures warm. Showers linger for Saturday and then winds turn in favor of some stray lake-effect on Sunday. Clouds break for Monday and we dry out.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING MIXED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter