TODAY:

The area of low pressure stays in place for another day, and that keeps our skies mainly cloudy and the surface breezy. Dry air moves in from the southwest which keeps our chances of showers developing low, and it allows the sunshine to peek through this morning and afternoon. That will help us warm up into the upper 50s today.

TONIGHT:

The same cloudy pattern continues tonight. Temperatures are dipping into the low 40s. Winds slow down tonight, which will allow for some hilltops and higher elevations to see a chance of patchy frost.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The low shifts eastward starting tomorrow, which raises our chances for a shower or two in the following days- but those chances are still low with little moisture in the air. We won’t see widespread showers in the forecast until this weekend when the next system pushes through the midwest into our region overnight Friday into Saturday.