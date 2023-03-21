TODAY:

Passing clouds starting our day but they decrease throughout the morning. We see mostly sunny conditions for our Tuesday and stay dry. Mild temperatures return for this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds increase and we turn mostly cloudy but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

It is a cloudy but dry start to Wednesday. By the late afternoon and into the evening, we see light passing rain showers entering the area. For Wednesday night, scattered rain showers move through.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers continue from Thursday into Saturday. This is as multiple area of low pressure move through the region. Most of the showers will be light but some pockets of moderate to heavy rain is possible. Dry weather returns for Sunday but it is short-lived. More showers move in on Monday as our next weather-maker enters the area.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

