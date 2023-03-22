TODAY:

Clouds build this morning ahead of late day light passing showers this afternoon and evening. Mild temperatures return again for this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures stay mild for our lows. Scattered rain showers move through and some heavier pockets of rainfall are possible.

TOMORROW:

More scattered showers are in the forecast for Thursday. It is also another day with mild temperatures. Some heavier pockets of rainfall remains possible with even some isolated thunderstorms moving through.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We turn mainly dry for Thursday night and for Friday but stay cloudy. Our next weather system moves in Saturday. Temperatures will support the potential for a wintry mix to start on Saturday morning but we quickly warm up throughout the morning and see rain showers for the remainder of the day. Dry weather returns for Sunday and we see some broken cloud cover. The chance for showers then starts the new week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

