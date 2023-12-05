TODAY:

Lake effect clouds continue today with a chance for flurries throughout the day for most. The remnants of an Alberta clipper approaches Pennsylvania today, leaving the upslopes near the finger lakes and western portions of the region with a chance for light snow showers by the late afternoon. Temperatures today top off in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT:

Light and widely scattered snow showers move in this evening, which slow down overnight but leave flurries across the region. Accumulations are expected to stay under a half inch for most, with higher elevations and upslopes near the Finger Lakes approaching an inch. Otherwise, temperatures are in the 20s tonight and we are cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Tomorrow high pressure attempts to build in, keeping us mainly dry and cloudy, but chances for flurries are still present and increasing by tomorrow evening. Between a set-up favorable for lake effect activity and several disturbances/shortwaves, we could see more flurries and activity through Thursday.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WARMER

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 42

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter