Happy Thursday! It is a partly cloudy start to the day but these clouds move out early this morning. For the rest of the day, we are mostly sunny. Overnight, we are partly cloudy but still stay dry. Some patchy valley fog is possible late overnight into early tomorrow morning. Sunshine starts our day on Friday but clouds filter in late day. Broken cloud cover with us this weekend but it is a dry start to the weekend.

There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday but they look to be rather isolated. More widespread showers develop and move through on Monday. The potential is also there for some thunderstorms. This will all be associated with an area of low pressure. Showers look to linger on Tuesday. We dry out midweek and see sunshine make a return.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter