TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day and we stay cloudy for most of the day due to a cold front moving through. Scattered rain showers develop and move through due to the cold front passing through the area. These scattered showers continue into the afternoon. Winds also increase throughout the day. It will be windy by the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

As we go into tonight, we are partly cloudy and dry. Winds stay strong with gusts as high as 30 mph overnight.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow is an active weather day. We start off Wednesday dry with building clouds. A warm front lifts into the area by mid-afternoon and steady snow enters the area. Accumulating snow is expected and right now it looks like two inches or less with localized higher amounts. By the late evening hours, we see a transition to a wintry mix which includes sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is expected. The warm front moves through overnight and we warm up. This results in a transition to just rain. A change in temperature by a couple of degrees will impact accumulation of each precipitation type. Impacts to travel are expected Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rain showers linger on Thursday as a cold front moves through. This leads to colder and windy conditions for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Shower chances hold throughout the weekend and the start of next week.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 33 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

